Left Menu
Development News Edition

Syrian opposition urges major powers to back nationwide ceasefire

The main Syrian opposition called on major powers on Saturday to help clinch a nationwide ceasefire in coming months to pave the way for a political transition after nearly a decade of war. Hadi al-Bahra, the Syrian opposition co-chair of the Syrian Constitutional Committee, was speaking to reporters in Geneva after week-long U.N.-sponsored talks.

Reuters | Updated: 30-08-2020 00:10 IST | Created: 30-08-2020 00:00 IST
Syrian opposition urges major powers to back nationwide ceasefire
Hadi al-Bahra, the Syrian opposition co-chair of the Syrian Constitutional Committee, was speaking to reporters in Geneva after week-long U.N.-sponsored talks. Image Credit: ANI

The main Syrian opposition called on major powers on Saturday to help clinch a nationwide ceasefire in coming months to pave the way for a political transition after nearly a decade of war.

Hadi al-Bahra, the Syrian opposition co-chair of the Syrian Constitutional Committee, was speaking to reporters in Geneva after week-long U.N.-sponsored talks. The 45-member committee composed of representatives of the government, opposition and civil society, has a mandate to draw up a new Constitution leading to U.N.-supervised elections.

U.N. Special Envoy Geir Pedersen said that there were "many areas of disagreement", but also "quite a few areas of commonalities". "My hope is with continued calm on the ground...we will also see some progress," he told a briefing. Pedersen, referring to a ceasefire brokered by Turkey and Russia in March in the last remaining rebel-held bastion of Idlib in northwest Syria, said it was "by and large holding" despite violations.

Bahra said that as long as there was no nationwide ceasefire, the political process would remain stalled. It was the responsibility of the international community and countries supporting either warring side to push for a full and permanent ceasefire, he said.

"When we see that happen we will see the political process moving faster because all sides they will know that there is no way for them to achieve a final victory on military terms," he said. Troops from the United States, Russia, and Turkey, as well as Iranian militias, are present in Syria, Bahra said.

"They will not permit any victory for any one side. My expectation is that within the coming months we will see a complete, comprehensive ceasefire through all of Syria, that then we will see more international effort to move the political process forward to make it move faster," he added. Ahmad Kuzbari, the Syrian government co-chair, did not speak to reporters. No date was announced for the next round.

TRENDING

Huawei Watch GT2 Pro leaked renders show circular dial, two buttons

Autistic people's nerve cells differ before birth, study finds

NASA picks five new mission concept studies to study space environments

Entertainment News Roundup: Black Panther' film star Chadwick Boseman dead at 43; Bob Geldof and Hozier to perform in Van Morrison 75th birthday tribute and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Chiefs raise Super Bowl LIV banner at Arrowhead Stadium

The Kansas City Chiefs raised their Super Bowl LIV championship banner in front of approximately 5,000 fans following Saturdays practice at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs will repeat the ceremony on Sept. 10 when they open the NFL season aga...

Clippers vie to eliminate Mavericks in Game 6

The Los Angeles Clippers will try to close out their first-round Western Conference series against the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday when they play Game 6 inside the NBA bubble near Orlando. The two teams will meet after a brief hiatus that st...

Tennis-It might be now or never for Serena, says Wilander

Serena Williams might be facing her last chance to claim a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam singles title at the U.S. Open, according to former Flushing Meadows champion Mats Wilander.American great Williams has been stuck on 23, one behind...

Tigers thump 16 hits in 8-2 win over Twins

Matthew Boyd notched his first win of the season and the host Detroit Tigers pounded out 16 hits while rolling to an 8-2 victory over the Minnesota Twins in the seven-inning opener of a doubleheader on Saturday. Making his seventh start of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020