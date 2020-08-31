Left Menu
Development News Edition

US: One killed in shooting during protests in Portland

One person died of bullet injures in a shooting incident in Portland on Saturday (local time) night after an evening of violent clashes in the US state of Oregon.

ANI | Oregon | Updated: 31-08-2020 04:01 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 04:01 IST
US: One killed in shooting during protests in Portland
Police officers detain a demonstrator during a protest against police violence and racial injustice in Portland.. Image Credit: ANI

One person died of bullet injures in a shooting incident in Portland on Saturday (local time) night after an evening of violent clashes in the US state of Oregon. The person who was shot dead on Saturday evening in downtown Portland is yet to be identified, CNN reported. The authorities are asking anyone who witnessed the incident of the shooting to get in touch with the investigators.

Portland has been in turmoil since reports emerged that federal officers, without badges or name tags, had been quelling protests and detaining people in an extrajudicial manner. Democratic nominee Joe Biden has unequivocally condemned violence on all sides while challenging US President Donald Trump to do the same.

"The deadly violence we saw overnight in Portland is unacceptable. Shooting in the streets of a great American city is unacceptable. I condemn violence of every kind by anyone, whether on the left or the right. And I challenge Donald Trump to do the same," he tweeted. Meanwhile, Trump pinned the blame on Democrat Mayor of Portland Ted Wheeler for the excalating situation in Portland.

"..The people of Portland, like all other cities and parts of our great country, want law and order. The radical left Democrat Mayors, like the dummy running Portland, or the guy right now in his basement unwilling to lead or even speak out against crime, will never be able to do it!" Trump tweeted. "Ted Wheeler, the wacky radical left do nothing Democrat Mayor of Portland, who has watched great death and destruction of his city during his tenure, thinks this lawless situation should go on forever. Wrong! Portland will never recover with a fool for a Mayor...." he added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Musk's Neuralink puts computer chips in animal brains

Study finds obese people at higher risk of COVID-19 complications

Mutated coronavirus strain found in Indonesia as cases jump

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus cases surpass 25 million; Australia sees new COVID-19 cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

'Fanning the flames': Dem accuse Trump of stoking violence

Democrats on Sunday accused President Donald Trump of trying to inflame racial tensions to benefit his campaign as he praised supporters who clashed with protesters in Portland, Oregon, where one man died overnight, and announced he will tr...

Keep on dining out, UK minister urges as popular cut-price offer ends

British finance minister Rishi Sunak urged diners on Monday to keep going out to eat as a popular government scheme offering half-price food in restaurants this month drew to a close. The Eat out to Help Out initiative was designed to boost...

One person killed, five others wounded in shooting at Pancake House in Chicago: police

Illinois USA, Aug 31 ANISputnik One person was shot dead and five others were injured at a restaurant in Chicago, local police said. Six people have been shot - one fatal at a restaurant at 116th and Western Ave. Area 2 Detectives are on sc...

4 shot at Kansas City nightclub where past shooting occurred

Four people were shot and injured Sunday at a night club in Kansas City, Missouri, where a mass shooting occurred in January, police said. Kansas City Police spokesman Sgt. Jake Becchina said the latest shooting at the 9ine Ultra Lounge was...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020