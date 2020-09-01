Left Menu
Development News Edition

China faces severe food crisis amid massive floods

Even as China is dealing with many challenges due to massive floods after the pandemic, the country is confronted with another problem of severe food crisis.

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 01-09-2020 22:41 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 22:28 IST
China faces severe food crisis amid massive floods
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Even as China is dealing with many challenges due to massive floods after the pandemic, the country is confronted with another problem of severe food crisis. According to a report in The New York Times last month, heavy rains are normal in Southern China during the summer month, but this year's fell harder and longer than usual, inundating the crops.

A national campaign has been launched to stop wastage of food triggered speculations that the country is facing a severe food crisis. Beijing has so far been able to secure food supplies by importing vast amounts of produce from other countries, and by releasing tens of millions of tons from strategic reserves, reported CNN last month.

"Analysts at the Chinese brokerage firm Shenwan Hongyuan, meanwhile, recently estimated that China could lose 11.2 million tons worth of food compared to last year, given how much cropland was damaged by mid-July. That would be equivalent to 5 per cent of the rice that China produces," the CNN report said. The importance of China's nationwide campaign to stop food wastage can be gauged by the fact that this has been promoted by President Xi Jinping.

A few years after the "Clean Your Plate Campaign" launched in 2013, its 2.0 version is arriving, according to a Global Times report. As per the report, the 2.0 version calls for the public to stop wasting food.

According to the report, President Xi Jinping, said that food wastage is shocking and distressing and that it is necessary to further enhance public awareness of the issue, cultivate thrifty habits, and foster a social environment where waste is shameful and thriftiness is good. China has resorted to censorship to promote this campaign. Another report by Global Times, said Chinese domestic short-video platforms vowed to "regulate live streaming shows that feature competitive eating."

The report said China's top legislature announced that it is discussing related legislation after Xi urged the establishment of a long-term mechanism to stop wastage of food. The New York Times report of last month said this year's "flooding has unfolded not as a single natural disaster, with an enormous loss of life and property, but rather as a slow, merciless series of smaller ones, whose combined toll has steadily mounted even as official reports have focused on the government's relief efforts."

TRENDING

Cobra Kai Season 3 teaser launch, Will Elisabeth Shue return? What we know so far

Maruti Suzuki August sales up 20 pc to 1.16 lakh units

Supergirl Season 6: Release possible in 2021 due to Melissa Benoist’s pregnancy & Covid-19

Love Alarm Season 2 pushed back to 2021 due to Covid-19 pandemic, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Himachal Pradesh reports four more COVID-19 deaths, 139 fresh cases

Himachal Pradesh reported four more COVID-19 fatalities on Tuesday, taking the death toll to 41, while 139 new cases pushed the infection tally in the state to 6,256. The number of active cases in the state now stands at 1,525, Additional C...

2 more MLAs test COVID-19 positive in Odisha

Two more MLAs in Odisha on Tuesday tested positive for COVID-19, raising the number of lawmakers infected with the disease to 16 in the state. Bari MLA Sunanda Das in her twitter post said, I have tested Covid positive. Now I am in home iso...

Defying local officials, Trump arrives in Kenosha amid protests and racial unrest

Defying requests to stay away, President Donald Trump arrived in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Tuesday to highlight his law and order re-election campaign theme in a city upended by protests after the shooting of a Black man by a white police offi...

PM Modi to address Leadership Summit of USISPF

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver key note address to the third leadership summit of US India Strategic and Partnership Forum USISPF on Thursday, organisers announced on Tuesday. We are honored that Prime Minister Modi has taken tim...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020