Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mukherjee made significant contributions to strengthen ties with India: Singapore Foreign Minister

Singapore Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan on Wednesday said that former President Pranab Mukherjee made significant contributions towards strengthening bilateral relations under his leadership. He was 84. Balakrishnan wrote in the condolence book at the High Commission of India here that Mukherjee, as a good friend of Singapore, made significant contribution towards strengthening bilateral relations under his leadership.

PTI | Singapore | Updated: 02-09-2020 15:12 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 15:12 IST
Mukherjee made significant contributions to strengthen ties with India: Singapore Foreign Minister

Singapore Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan on Wednesday said that former President Pranab Mukherjee made significant contributions towards strengthening bilateral relations under his leadership. Mukherjee died on Monday evening following a 21-day battle with multiple ailments. He was 84.

Balakrishnan wrote in the condolence book at the High Commission of India here that Mukherjee, as a good friend of Singapore, made significant contribution towards strengthening bilateral relations under his leadership. “On behalf of the government and people of Singapore, I offer our deepest condolences to the government and people of India on the passing of former President Shri Pranab Mukherjee.

“He was a true statesman who dedicated his life to serving and transforming India. Our thoughts are with the people of India and Shri Mukherjee’s family,” wrote the Singapore minister. The High Commissioners from Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, Ambassadors of the European Union, Japan, France and Spain also signed the condolence book.

A diplomat from Chile also signed the book, which was opened for two days from Wednesday. A condolence letter was also received from the Ambassador of Russia, according to the Indian mission.

The long-time Congress leader and seven-time parliamentarian had tested positive for COVID-19 when he was hospitalised and was being treated for a lung infection. He suffered a septic shock on Sunday due to it. Doctors said he died of a cardiac arrest. Mukherjee is survived by two sons and a daughter. His son Abhijit Mukherjee was the first to break the news of the death of the veteran politician.

TRENDING

Maruti Suzuki August sales up 20 pc to 1.16 lakh units

Scientists develop portable, point-of-care COVID-19 test

SC grants 10-year time to telecos like Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel, Tata Teleservices for paying Adjusted Gross Revenue-related dues.

Science News Roundup: COVID often goes undiagnosed in hospital workers; Long neglected after landmark discovery and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Pope holds first public audience in months

Pope Francis has held his first public general audience after a pause of nearly six months due to the coronavirus outbreak. Francis used Wednesdays audience to call for solidarity as the way to exit the crisis.Francis said The current pande...

Ice hockey-Finns Jokerit to open KHL campaign in Belarus despite political unrest

Finnish club Jokerit will travel to Dynamo Minsk on Thursday to open their Kontinental Hockey League campaign despite continued protests in Belarus over the results of Augusts presidential election, the team said.President Alexander Lukashe...

Samsung Life Unstoppable event: Tab A7, Galaxy Fit 2, A42 5G and more products unveiled

Samsung has unveiled the 2020 line-up of intelligent and connected products including mobile, wearables, TVs and home appliances at the Life Unstoppable virtual press conference.This years innovative products include the Odyssey G5 monitor,...

Thailand's king reconciles with ousted consort

Thailands king has reconciled with his royal consort, whom he stripped of her titles last year after accusing her of seeking to undermine his official wife, the countrys queen. The restoration of Sineenatra Wongvajirabhakdi to the good grac...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020