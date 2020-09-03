Left Menu
Landslides, flash floods kill 48 in northwest Pakistan

Landslides and flash floods triggered by torrential rains in northwest Pakistan for the last one week have killed 48 people, injured 67 others and damaged over 100 houses, officials said on Thursday. Over 250 houses have been damaged due to flooding.

PTI | Peshawar | Updated: 03-09-2020 22:55 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 22:31 IST
Landslides and flash floods triggered by torrential rains in northwest Pakistan for the last one week have killed 48 people, injured 67 others and damaged over 100 houses, officials said on Thursday. Heavy rains have wreaked havoc in Swat, Buner, Shangla, Upper Kohistan and Chitral districts of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Closed roads are being opened for traffic in the affected areas and tourists are shifted to the safer places. Relief goods have been dispatched to the affected districts.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) said that 30 people have been killed and 38 others injured in the flooding in the last one week. Over 250 houses have been damaged due to flooding.

