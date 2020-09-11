Pakistan's confirmed COVID-19 cases top 300,000
Pakistan recorded 548 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the overall count to 300,371, according to the data updated by the country's Health Ministry on Friday morning.ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 11-09-2020 13:44 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 13:44 IST
Islamabad [Pakistan], September 11 (ANI/Xinhua): Pakistan recorded 548 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the overall count to 300,371, according to the data updated by the country's Health Ministry on Friday morning. The country also recorded five fatalities over the last 24 hours, taking the nationwide death toll to 6,370.
According to the statistics, the country's southern Sindh province is the most affected region with 131,404 cases followed by eastern Punjab province with 97,533 cases. The northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province reported 36,823 coronavirus cases. A total of 15,832 cases have been recorded in the federal capital Islamabad, and 13,282 in southwestern Balochistan province.
Overall, Pakistan has 5,795 active COVID-19 cases, while 288,206 infected people have recovered. Pakistan has conducted 29,534 coronavirus tests over the last 24 hours, according to the health ministry. To control the disease spread, the Pakistani government imposed strict lockdown in March and April, and later "smart lockdown" in hotspots in the following months. (ANI/Xinhua)
