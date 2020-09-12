South Korea reports 136 more COVID-19 cases, 22,055 in total

Seoul [South Korea], September 12 (ANI/Xinhua): South Korea reported 136 more cases of the novel coronavirus as of Saturday midnight local time compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 22,055. The daily caseload stayed below 200 for 10 straight days, but it continued to grow in triple digits since August 14.

It was attributed to cluster infections in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province linked to church services and a massive rally held in central Seoul on Aug. 15. Of the new cases, 50 were Seoul residents and 28 were people residing in Gyeonggi province.

Eighteen were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 2,981. Five more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 355. The total fatality rate stood at 1.61 per cent.

A total of 413 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 18,029. The total recovery rate was 81.75 per cent. Since January 3, the country has tested more than 2.13 million people, among whom 2,085,576 tested negative for the virus and 27,826 are being checked. (ANI/Xinhua)