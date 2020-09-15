Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chinese diplomat 'likes' X-rated video on Twitter

The Twitter account of Chinese Ambassador to Britain, Liu Xiamong, recently liked an X-rated video, creating storm on social media with many users of the microblogging site wondering if it was an accident or whether his account had been hacked.

ANI | London | Updated: 15-09-2020 23:11 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 22:41 IST
Chinese diplomat 'likes' X-rated video on Twitter
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Twitter account of Chinese Ambassador to Britain, Liu Xiamong, recently liked an X-rated video, creating storm on social media with many users of the microblogging site wondering if it was an accident or whether his account had been hacked. According to a report in The New York Times, the 'like' drew a furious statement from the Chinese Embassy which demanded that Twitter launch an investigation.As per the report, the account has a history of odd likes and it has frequently liked its own tweets, and liked criticism of China itself.

After the controversy, which threatened to be an embarrassing moment for the Chinese Ambassador, counted as a leading voice of new generation of "wolf-warrior" diplomats, the account scrubbed all but two of the dozens of likes it had accumulated over the past year. Of late, Chinese diplomats have opened an account on Twitter, a platform banned in China for their wolf-warrior diplomacy.

Liu, who has been China's Ambassador to Britain since 2009, frequently appears on TV attacking China's critics, the report said. He joined Twitter last year. He has used Twitter to attack Adrian Zenz, a scholar who has researched the Xinjiang crackdown. China has faced global criticism for its massive human rights abuses in the province.

The Chinese Embassy came to the defence of Ambassador after his recent 'like' of the X-rated video, and blamed "anti-China" elements. "The Embassy has reported this to Twitter company and urged the latter to make thorough investigations and handle this matter seriously," the statement continued, according to the report. "The Embassy reserves the right to take further actions and hope that the public will not believe or spread such rumour."

TRENDING

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Alleged Mi Band 5 retail box images leaked online; reveals India pricing

Siti Networks reports Q1 net loss of Rs 45.81 crore

Starved of wifi, Indonesians trade plastic trash to study online

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco adopted drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Battle of the battlements - Jerusalem walls used as political canvas

The ramparts of Jerusalem, built for battle, were commandeered for a messaging war between Israelis and Palestinians in the build-up to Israels normalisation deals with two Gulf Arab states.During the White House signing ceremony Israel pro...

Himachal Pradesh records eight more COVID-19 deaths, 419 new cases

Himachal Pradesh recorded eight more deaths due to coronavirus, pushing the toll to 89, while the infection count mounted to 10,336 with 419 fresh cases being reported on Tuesday. Seven men and a woman succumbed to the virus, Special Secret...

Vivek Agnihotri appointed ICCR governing council member

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri has been appointed to the governing council of the Indian Council for Cultural Relations ICCR, sources said on Tuesday. Several people congratulated Agnihotri on Twitter for his new assignment and he thanked them.A...

Promoting IT sector to make TN as hub of South Asia: Govt

Tamil Nadu was actively promoting the Information Technology sector with the objective of making it an Information and Communication Technology hub of South Asia, state minister R B Udhayakumar said here on Tuesday. The state was creating a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020