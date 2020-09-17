PM Modi thanks Nepal PM for birthday wishes, says India looks forward to further strengthening of India-Nepal ties

Responding to Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli's birthday greetings, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India looks forward to further strengthening of ties between countries. "Thank you, Excellency @kpsharmaoli ji! We look forward to the further strengthening of India-Nepal ties, based on our shared culture and history," PM Modi tweeted.

Earlier, Nepal PM extended greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 70th birthday and said the two leaders will continue to work closely together to further strengthen relations between India and Nepal. "Warm greetings to Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji on the auspicious occasion of your birthday. I wish you good health and happiness. We will continue working closely together to further strengthen relations between our two countries," Oli tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 70 today. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has organised a Seva Saptah from September 14 to 20 to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday by distributing ration amongst the needy, organising blood donation camps and eye-check up camps. The party is undertaking social initiatives across the nation during this week-long event. (ANI)