Expect to have enough COVID-19 vaccines for every American by April 2021: Trump

US President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) said that his administration expects to have enough doses of coronavirus vaccines for every American citizen by April 2021. "As soon as the vaccine is approved, the administration will deliver it to the American people immediately...Hundreds of millions of doses will be available every month and we expect to have enough vaccines for every American by April (2021)," Trump said at a press briefing.

He said "brilliant" doctors and scientists of the US have been working around the clock to produce a COVID-19 vaccine and informed that three vaccines are in the final stage of clinical trials. "Lot of work has been going on with respect to vaccines...The vaccine should be developed as soon as possible to end the pandemic and get life back to normal. A successful vaccine will not only save millions of lives, it will put an end to restrictions," the President said.

"All vaccine candidates are going through the gold standard of clinical trials with a heavy emphasis on safety," he stressed. As part of Operation Warp Speed, initiated by the Trump administration to facilitate and accelerate the development of COVID-19 vaccines, Trump said all of the most promising vaccine candidates are being manufactured in advance.

"Vaccine development is our top priority and we are moving forward swiftly with great success. When a vaccine is approved, it will be distributed within 24 hours," he further said. According to the latest data by Johns Hopkins University, the US remains the worst-affected country by the COVID-19 pandemic and has 6,705,114 cases and 198,197 deaths. (ANI)