PM Modi extends birthday wishes to Putin
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin on phone and conveyed warm greetings and best wishes on his birthday.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2020 17:12 IST | Created: 07-10-2020 17:12 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin on phone and conveyed warm greetings and best wishes on his birthday. A PMO release said the Prime Minister recalled his long association and friendship with Putin and appreciated the personal role that the Russian leader has played in nurturing the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between the two countries.
Both leaders agreed to remain in touch over the coming days, including on the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Prime Minister expressed his keenness to welcome President Putin in India, as soon as possible after the normalisation of the public health situation. (ANI)
