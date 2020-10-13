Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump returns to campaign trail in Florida, says he feels 'powerful' and wants to 'kiss everyone'

Less than two weeks after he tested positive for coronavirus, an exuberant US President Donald Trump made a comeback to the campaign trail with a rally in Sanford, Florida stating that he felt "so powerful" that he wanted to "kiss everyone" in the audience.

ANI | Florida | Updated: 13-10-2020 06:58 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 06:58 IST
Trump returns to campaign trail in Florida, says he feels 'powerful' and wants to 'kiss everyone'
US President Donald Trump at Florida. Image Credit: ANI

Less than two weeks after he tested positive for coronavirus, an exuberant US President Donald Trump made a comeback to the campaign trail with a rally in Sanford, Florida stating that he felt "so powerful" that he wanted to "kiss everyone" in the audience. Walking off Air Foce One at the Orlando Sanford International Airport onto a stage, Trump played down the coronavirus and said "22 days from now we're going to win this state, we're going to win four more years at the White House."

"I feel so powerful," said Trump. "I'll walk into that audience. I'll walk in there, I'll kiss everyone in that audience. I'll kiss the guys and the beautiful women ... everybody," he said. Prior to his speech Trump tossed masks into the crowd. The White House, earlier in the day had released a statement by Trump's physician saying the president had tested negative for COVID-19 on consecutive days.

At the rally, the President said that he was in great shape and that he was not an "old person", labelling the people who criticise this statement as "sickest of them all". "I am not an old person--I am very young and I am in such perfect shape. I am in such great shape that and they said, 'Donald Trump misrepresented today again. He said he was in great shape, but he was young. "These people are the sickest of them all," he added.

In his address he said that United States has been teaching China as "they have never been taught before". "We have been beating China, we have been beating everybody. Until the plague came, we were teaching China like they never have been taught before--they know it and they have told me that. They thought it could never happen We have been beating China and we have been beating everybody," Trump said.

Trump also slammed his counterpart, Joe Biden, for calling him a xenophobic for "locking down" China, "which was a terrible thing he called me." "When I locked down China, which was in January, ultimately admitted that I am right. Nobody acted as fast as I did. We saved millions of lives. We are at 210,000 deaths--we shouldn't be at one. It is China's fault; they allowed this to happen, they allowed this to escape," he added.

Trump again reiterated the fact that his administration would be delivering a vaccine for Covid-19 adding that 'no country' has recovered the way the US has. "Under my administration, we are delivering a safe vaccine and a rapid recovery like nobody can. No country in the world has recovered the way we have recovered -- economically or otherwise," he said. Trump is set to address events in Pennsylvania, Iowa, North Carolina and Wisconsin this week . (ANI)

TRENDING

The Midnight Gospel Season 2’s themes revealed, co-creator is hopeful for its renewal

Govt to give Rs 10,000 special festival advance all its employees as one-time measure to stimulate demand in the economy: FM.

Money Heist Season 5: Will Denver be killed in Arturo’s dangerous revenge plot?

To stimulate demand, expenditure will be front-loaded; new schemes include LTC cash voucher scheme and special festival advance: FM.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Japan may not attend summit in Korea due to wartime forced labour dispute - media

Japan may not attend a leaders meeting with South Korea and China later this year unless proper measures are taken in a dispute between Seoul and Tokyo over compensation for wartime forced labour, Japanese media said on Tuesday. Ties betwee...

Olympics-Tokyo to host international gymnastics event in November

Tokyo will host an international gymnastics tournament on Nov. 8, the Japan Gymnastics Association JGA has said, an event which could serve as a trial run for next years rearranged Olympic Games. The event is sanctioned by the International...

J&J pauses COVID-19 vaccine trials due to unexplained illness in participant

Johnson Johnson said on Monday it had temporarily paused its COVID-19 vaccine candidate clinical trials due to an unexplained illness in a study participant, delaying one of the highest profile efforts to contain the global pandemic.The pa...

Imran Khan government will be sent packing before January says PML(N)

Pakistani Muslim League Nawaz PMLN vice president Maryam Nawaz on Monday said that the Prime Minister Imran Khan Government would go home before January days before the opposition holds its first power show in a campaign to oust the incumbe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020