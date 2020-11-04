US Elections 2020: Twitter flags Trump's tweet alleging Democrats trying to 'steal' polls

Twitter on Tuesday (local time) flagged US President Donald Trump's tweet accusing the Democrats of "stealing the election" and claimed it to be "disputed and potentially misleading". In his tweet, Trump said: "We are up BIG, but they are trying to STEAL the Election. We will never let them do it. Votes cannot be cast after the Polls are closed!"

"I will be making a statement tonight. A big WIN!" he added. The microblogging site maintained that some or all of the content in the tweet was and might be misleading about an election or other civic process.

"We placed a warning on a Tweet from @realDonaldTrump for making a potentially misleading claim about an election. This action is in line with our Civic Integrity Policy," Twitter Safety tweeted. Although viewers can still see the US President's tweet, commenting and sharing options have been disabled by Twitter.

The action undertaken by Twitter is in line with its policy, where it warned users to not use its services for the purpose of manipulating or interfering in elections or other civic processes. Trump is battling with his rival Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden for a second term as President of the United States.

Trump and Biden are neck and neck as polls are gradually closing across the US Tuesday. Trump scored narrow wins in battleground states of Florida and Ohio.