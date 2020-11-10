Left Menu
Development News Edition

Uyghur activist describes Chinese atrocities in Xinjiang: Women talk about seeing other women taken away to be gangraped

Rushan Abbas, an Uyghur American activist, has disclosed the inhumane treatment meted out to Muslim Uyghurs in Xinjiang province by the Chinese regime, saying that women are subjected to mental and physical torture, and are given unknown injections, and medications.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 10-11-2020 21:37 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 21:31 IST
Uyghur activist describes Chinese atrocities in Xinjiang: Women talk about seeing other women taken away to be gangraped
Rushan Abbas, an Uyghur American activist,. Image Credit: ANI

Rushan Abbas, an Uyghur American activist, has disclosed the inhumane treatment meted out to Muslim Uyghurs in Xinjiang province by the Chinese regime, saying that women are subjected to mental and physical torture, and are given unknown injections, and medications. Abbas, whose sister went missing in China almost two years ago and is believed to be locked in a detention camp, said the world is unaware of the lies of Chinese regime because it tightly controls information flow.

"My sister disappeared in September of 2018, six days after I spoke out on a panel regarding the disappearance of my husband's entire family. I have tried for two years to get proof of life, without any progress," Middle East Monitor quoted Executive Director of Campaign for Uyghurs, Rushan Abbas as saying. The activist's sister, Gulshan Abbas, is a retired Uyghur medical doctor and mother who went missing two years ago.

"It is a constant struggle, especially for my nieces, to live normally with the weight of this burden. And yet, this is the same struggle that all Uyghurs have," she said. "Most people are largely unaware of just how many lies the Chinese regime gets away with because they so tightly control information. They find it unbelievable because they aren't living in a similar system and don't understand the realities of how barbaric a seemingly modern country like China actually is," she added.

Rushan, who was born in the capital of Xinjiang in Urumqi, moved to the United States and attended Washington State University in 1989 where she pursued studies in Plant Pathology. She became a vocal activist and advocate for the human rights of Uyghurs. On September 5, 2018, Rushan Abbas participated in a panel discussion named "China's 'War on Terrorism' and the Xinjiang Emergency". She talked about the fate of her in-laws and conditions of China's camps. Six days later, Rushan's sister and aunt were detained by the Chinese government as retaliation for her speech at Hudson Institute.

In order to discover what her missing sister may be going through, Rushan has interviewed former camp inmates who told her chilling details of the detention centres, including survivor Zumret Dawut, who last year testified that she was forced to undergo permanent sterilization surgery. In April 2018, Dawut, a mother of three, was detained at an internment camp where she was forced to recite Chinese propaganda, beaten for providing food to an ailing fellow prisoner, and injected with unknown drugs, according to her account at a UN event.

Prisoners are shackled 24-hours a day, she added. This is a strikingly different picture to the one-China has painted, claiming that the camps provide 'vocational training' and that prisoners can leave at any time.

"Women talk about seeing other women taken away to be gang-raped. They describe mental torture, physical torture, being given unknown injections, and medications. They describe being mocked for their faith as they are required to verbally worship [Chinese President] Xi Jinping and the [Chinese Communist Party] CCP before being given meager rations of food," explains Rashun. "It's hard to even grasp how these things can be happening in the modern age. Each time I listen to their horrific stories I picture my sister going through the same, or worse. With her delicate health, it's very difficult to imagine how she could go through such things," she added.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama has less chance to defeat Garou with single punch

Google honors Oscar winning actress Marie Dressler on her 152nd birthday

Independent UN experts decry COVID vaccine hoarding: ‘No one is secure until all of us are’

Basic education creates employment opportunities for Education Assistants

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Two conservative U.S. Supreme Court justices suggest Obamacare may not be thrown out

The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday grappled with whether all of Obamacare should be thrown out in a challenge by Republican-governed states, backed by President Donald Trumps administration, with two conservative justices suggesting the law ...

Thai king writes messages of love for nation amid protests

Thailands King Maha Vajiralongkorn wrote messages of national unity and love on Tuesday during a visit to the northeast of the country two days after protesters sent him a letter demanding royal reforms that would curb his powers.The Royal ...

West African court finds Guinea responsible for 2012 mine site killings

West Africas top court held Guinea responsible on Tuesday for the killing of six villagers and the wrongful arrest, injury or torture of 15 others at a 2012 protest near an iron-ore mine project owned by Brazils Vale and an Israeli billiona...

MP: 900 new COVID-19 cases, eight deaths; 793 recover

Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday recorded 900 new COVID-19 cases, taking its tally to 1,79,068, while eight fatalities pushed the death toll to 3,042, health officials said. 793 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the states overall re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020