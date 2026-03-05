Espionage Breach: Philippine Resupply Missions Compromised by Chinese Intelligence

A spokesman for the National Security Council (NSC) of the Philippines announced Thursday that sensitive information related to the country's resupply missions in the South China Sea had been compromised and shared with Chinese intelligence. The revelation follows the detention of multiple Philippine citizens suspected of facilitating the breach.

According to NSC spokesman Cornelio Valencia, the breach, described as 'alarming' though limited in scope, led to the shutdown of compromised communication channels. Valencia emphasized that details related to rotation and resupply are crucial for operational security, posing a risk to personnel involved.

Chinese vessels frequently challenge Philippine resupply efforts, asserting dominance over disputed waters. As relations remain tense, the Philippines is revisiting its espionage laws to address not only wartime but also peacetime and cyber threats. Meanwhile, China dismisses the allegations citing a lack of concrete evidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)