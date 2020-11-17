Left Menu
Putin says Moscow Declaration adopted after BRICS Summit

The Moscow Declaration, the BRICS Anti-Terrorism Strategy and the BRICS updated strategy for the economic partnership until 2025 were approved at the end of the summit, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 17-11-2020 19:16 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 19:16 IST
Russia President Vladimir Putin (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Moscow [Russia], November 17 (ANI/Sputnik): The Moscow Declaration, the BRICS Anti-Terrorism Strategy and the BRICS updated strategy for the economic partnership until 2025 were approved at the end of the summit, Russian President Vladimir Putin said. "We intend to approve the Moscow Declaration prepared for the summit today, which reflects general assessments of the state of affairs in the world," Putin said, addressing the leaders of BRICS countries.

"In addition, we need to approve two more documents -- the anti-terrorism strategy of the BRICS and the updated strategy for the economic partnership of the association until 2025. If no one has objections, I propose to consider these documents adopted," Putin added. No objections were raised. (ANI/Sputnik)

