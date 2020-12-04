EU Commission chief congratulates Serbian PM on 2nd mandate

Moscow [Russia], December 4 (ANI/Sputnik): European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen congratulated Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic on the start of her second term, during a teleconference on Friday. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic nominated Brnabic to remain in office in October after first naming her prime minister in 2017. She is Serbia's first woman in that position.

"Glad to congratulate Serbian PM on the start of her 2nd mandate. Serbia & EU share a common future. I welcome her commitment to reforms & results, important for accession negotiations," von der Leyen tweeted. Brnabic's office said the two held an online meeting to discuss Serbia's progress toward full EU membership, which she described as a key foreign policy priority of the Balkan nation's new government. (ANI/Sputnik)