Who would have thought 550 m people will stop defecating in open: International bank appreciates India's efforts towards Ganga clean-up

Xavier Chauvet De Beauchene, Senior Water and Sanitation Specialist, International Bank for Reconstruction and Development on Sunday said that the bank is very proud of all the work done in India towards river rejuvenation & cleanliness.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-12-2020 23:52 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 23:52 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Xavier Chauvet De Beauchene, Senior Water and Sanitation Specialist, International Bank for Reconstruction and Development on Sunday said that they are very proud of all the work done in India towards river rejuvenation and cleanliness. According to an official statement, he said this during a discussion, organised as a part of the 5th India Water Impact Summit by National Mission for Clean Ganga and Center for Ganga River Basin Management and Studies.

"Who would have thought five years ago that 550 million people will stop defecating in the open in India," Beauchene said, adding that there is a massive shift in the Indian government's approach from focusing only on infrastructure development to working with people and bringing about behaviour change. "The United States can be great allies to building India's Digital foundation for the water sector," Dr Ravi Kota, Minister Economic - Embassy of India, Washington said in a session on Digital Water.

Ben Grumble, Secretary, Environment, Maryland said that "equity" of water is very essential and shared the success story of the US Clean Water Act. India too has launched 'Jal Jeevan Mission' with the goal of equal distribution of water to all. Usha Rao Monari, Senior Advisor at Blackstone Infrastructure Group and Board, presenting the case of the Thames river clean-up said Namami Gange Mission has the advantage of policy and finance.

Rajiv Ranjan Mishra, Director General, NMCG said, "we are glad that our efforts are being recognised by the international fraternity now."He attributes the success of the Namami Gange Mission to his team, volunteers, academicians under the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Minister of Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. (ANI)

