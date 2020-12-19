Left Menu
Development News Edition

Biden's transition team expresses concern over tensions with Defense Department

US President-elect Joe Biden's transition team on Friday expressed concern regarding an 'abrupt halt' in cooperation with the Defense Department, according to The Hill.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 19-12-2020 09:41 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 09:41 IST
Biden's transition team expresses concern over tensions with Defense Department
US President-elect Joe Biden . Image Credit: ANI

US President-elect Joe Biden's transition team on Friday expressed concern regarding an 'abrupt halt' in cooperation with the Defense Department, according to The Hill. US media reported that acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller ordered a halt in cooperation with Biden's transition amid frustration within President Donald Trump's administration with the President-elect's team.

"We were concerned to learn this week about an abrupt halt in the already limited cooperation there, and as indicated by Department of Defense (DoD) earlier today, we expect that decision will be reversed," Biden transition executive director Yohannes Abraham said in a briefing. Abraham also refuted claims of mutual agreement on any holiday break, saying there was no time to spare in continuing briefings and other engagements during this period.

During his briefing, Abraham mentioned that the team has met isolated resistance in some corners including the DoD, and said that the cancelled meetings had 'immediately and appropriately escalated' the issue. The Pentagon acknowledged that about 20 meetings with 40 officials were being rescheduled until after January 1, but insisted that cooperation with Biden's team was continuing, saying that the change was part of a mutually agreed pause for the holiday season, The Hill reported.

"After the mutually agreed upon holiday pause, which begins tomorrow, we will continue with the transition and rescheduled meetings from today...Again, I remain committed to a full and transparent transition -- this is what our nation expects and the DoD will deliver AS IT ALWAYS HAS," said Miller in a statement on Friday. The acting Defense Secretary also insisted that the Department has not cancelled or declined any interview with the Biden transition and that 139 meetings with 265 officials have already been conducted, according to The Hill.

Earlier this month, The Washington Post reported the Trump administration was blocking meetings between transition officials and intelligence agencies that fall under the Pentagon's control, including the National Security Agency and the Defense Intelligence Agency. This comes after the US Electoral College certified Biden's win in the presidential elections, amid repeated allegations of voter fraud made by Trump. (ANI)

TRENDING

Haikyuu!! Season 5 can possibly be out in summer 2021, what more we know

One Piece Chapter 999 spoilers: Title revealed, flashback about Ace, release set on Dec 20

Unilever to resume advertising on Facebook, Twitter in U.S.

Ericsson, Swisscom pave way for 5G SA commercialization in Europe

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Hiver Announces a Suite of Productivity Features to take on Traditional Customer Service Helpdesks

The new features aim to help bolster Hivers position in the competitive helpdesk software marketBangalore, Karnataka, IndiaNewsVoirHiver has announced the launch of a slew of productivity features, including new Automations, Workload Distri...

MP: Tribal woman killed in tiger attack in Seoni

A 40-year-old tribal womanwas mauled to death by a tiger in Madhya Pradeshs Seonidistrict, an official said on FridayThe victim, Sonwati, had gone to collect wood when theattack took place in Kopizhola, part of Barghat forest, RangerBS Sano...

Keylong in Himachal Pradesh shivers at minus 12.1 degrees Celsius

Keylong, Kalpa, Manali, Solan, Chamba and Mandi in Himachal Pradesh shivered at sub-zero temperatures in the last 24 hours, the Meteorological Department said on Saturday. The tribal district Lahaul-Spitis administrative centre Keylong cont...

China to vaccinate 'key groups' over winter, spring - official

China will focus first on vaccinating high-risk groups over the winter and spring before widening the inoculation to the general public, a senior health official said on Saturday.Zeng Yixin, vice minister of Chinas National Health Commissio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020