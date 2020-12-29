Left Menu
US House overrides Trump veto of defence bill, sends measure to Senate

The US House of Representatives on Monday voted to override for the first time President Donald Trump's veto of a key defence policy bill worth USD 740 billion.

29-12-2020
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Image Credit: ANI

The US House of Representatives on Monday voted to override for the first time President Donald Trump's veto of a key defence policy bill worth USD 740 billion. The House voted 322-87 to override Trump's veto of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), thereby sending the measure to the Republican-majority Senate for consideration, The Hill reported.

Last week, Trump vetoed the NDAA because it would not repeal Section 230 that protects tech companies from liability for restricting third-party content online; negate or slowdown withdrawals of US troops deployed overseas and rename military bases carrying names of Confederate figures. After the latest development, the action now moves to the Senate, which also needs to gather two-thirds support in a bid for Trump's veto of the NDAA to be overridden. The Senate is slated to convene on Tuesday as efforts will be made to make the bill into law for the 59th year in a row.

Earlier today, the US House of Representatives passed legislation to provide Americans with USD 2,000 stimulus checks in an effort to offer financial relief during the novel coronavirus pandemic. The House passed on Monday the Caring for Americans with Supplemental Help Act in a 275-134 vote, sending the measure to the Senate for consideration. (ANI)

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

