White House condemns 'appalling, reprehensible' mob violence at US Capitol

The White House on Thursday (local time) condemned the mob violence at the US Capitol yesterday, saying that those who violently besieged the building were opposite everything the current administration stands for.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 08-01-2021 08:57 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 08:57 IST
White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

The White House on Thursday (local time) condemned the mob violence at the US Capitol yesterday, saying that those who violently besieged the building were opposite everything the current administration stands for. During a press briefing, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said: "I am here to deliver this message on behalf of the entire White House. Let me be clear, the violence we saw yesterday at US Capitol was appalling, reprehensible, and antithetical to the American way. We condemn it, the President and this administration in the strongest possible terms. It is unacceptable and those who broke the law should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

McEnany lamented the loss of lives and injury during the chaotic situation at the Capitol, and thanked law enforcement officers, calling them 'true American heroes'. "Now it is time for America to unite, to come together, to reject the violence we have seen. We are one American people under God," she said.

She also mentioned that the White House was working for an orderly transition of power to President-elect Joe Biden. Chaotic scenes unfolded at the Capitol as supporters of President Trump swarmed the building to protest the Electoral College vote, forcing a lockdown and confrontations with police. Several police officers sustained injuries, while one woman was confirmed dead after being shot in the chest.

Several lawmakers slammed Trump for inciting violence, with some calling for his immediate impeachment and removal. Biden later called the mob violence at the US Capitol one of the 'darkest days in the history of the nation' and an 'unprecedented assault' on US democracy. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

