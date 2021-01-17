UK invites PM Modi to attend G7 summit

The United Kingdom (UK) has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the G7 summit as a guest. The meet is scheduled to be held in Cornwall from June 11 to 14, 2021, said a press release by the British High Commission on Sunday. The release also stated that Boris Johnson may visit India ahead of the G7 summit.

Terming India as 'pharmacy of the world', the UK lauded the efforts regarding the production of coronavirus vaccine and said, "India already supplies more than 50 per cent of the world's vaccines, and the UK and India have worked closely together throughout the pandemic." This year the UK has also invited leaders from Australia and South Korea to attend as guest countries to deepen the expertise and experience around the table, said the release.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will use the first in-person G7 summit in almost two years to ask leaders, including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to seize the opportunity to build back better from coronavirus, uniting to make the future fairer, greener and more prosperous. "Coronavirus is doubtless the most destructive force we have seen for generations and the greatest test of the modern world order we have experienced. It is only right that we approach the challenge of building back better by uniting with a spirit of openness to create a better future," said Boris Johnson.

The summit in June will address shared challenges, from beating coronavirus and tackling climate change, to ensuring that people everywhere can benefit from open trade, technological change and scientific discovery. G7 is a grouping of the UK, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the USA and the EU. (ANI)

