Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pak, Turkey are two countries 'but one nation,' says PAF chief as ties with gulf countries worsen

Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan said that Pakistan and Turkey are "two countries, one nation" as the Imran Khan government desperately seeks to salvage its relations with Ankara amid deteriorating relations with middle east and gulf countries.

ANI | Istanbul | Updated: 18-01-2021 15:53 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 15:52 IST
Pak, Turkey are two countries 'but one nation,' says PAF chief as ties with gulf countries worsen
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan said that Pakistan and Turkey are "two countries, one nation" as the Imran Khan government desperately seeks to salvage its relations with Ankara amid deteriorating relations with middle east and gulf countries. According to Geo News, the Air Chief was addressing a meeting comprising board members of the Association of Justice Defenders and Strategic Studies Center (ASSAM) in Turkey on Friday.

The Air Chief said that Pakistan fully supports Turkey on Cyprus and other regional issues and also stands by Ankara in its war against terrorism. Pakistan's declining relations with its two biggest sources of foreign remittances and foreign exchange-- Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE)-- is "bad news" for its already ailing economy, said scholar Salman Rafi Sheikh.

The Khan regime's tilt towards Turkey is reflected in his recent foreign policy choices, including its stated willingness to revive the dormant transnational rail service linking Istanbul, Tehran and Islamabad (ITI) in 2021. The ITI transnational railroad is expected to enhance connectivity via China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) by providing a direct rail connection between China and Turkey via Iran. China's presence in the line's revival is of central importance.

In an opinion piece in Asia Times, Salman Rafi Sheikh said Pakistan is tentatively reorienting its foreign policy away from Saudi Arabia and the UAE towards China's New Silk Roads. Last August, Saudi Arabia asked Pakistan to repay early a USD 3 billion soft loan, Islamabad tried to defuse the tensions by quickly dispatching its current army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

"While Pakistan tentatively expands its ties with Iran and Turkey, Saudi Arabia and the UAE have applied clear pressure on Pakistan's two biggest sources of foreign remittances at a delicate economic juncture, undermining - at least for now - Islamabad's ability to chart a truly independent and perhaps more forward-looking foreign policy," the scholar noted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Trump slams China's Huawei, halting shipments from Intel, others -sources

Brazil regulator to decide on emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

Brazil clears emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines, shots begin

Brazil authorizes emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Indian woman dies in UAE after husband accidentally rams car into her

A 45-year-old Indian woman died after her husband accidentally rammed their car into her while parking at a vehicle enclosure in the UAEs Ajman emirate, according to a media report on Monday.Liji and her husband name withheld had gone for a...

Yami Gautam gets nostalgic as she films 'Bhoot Police' in Jaisalmer

Yami Gautam revisited the same spot in Jaisalmer where she shot her debut TV show Chand Ke Paar Chalo and the actor said being at the location took her on a trip down memory lane. Before making her entry in Bollywood in 2012 with Vicky Dono...

UP records 4 COVID-19 deaths, lowest in over 6 months, 379 deaths

Uttar Pradesh on Monday recorded four COVID-19 fatalities, the lowest in over six months, which took the death toll to 8,580 while 379 fresh infections pushed the caseload to 5,96,904, officials said.The number of active cases in the state ...

UK shopper numbers down 10.9% last week as lockdowns impact

Total shopper numbers across British retail destinations fell by 10.9 in the week to Jan. 16, versus the previous week, due to the impact of national lockdowns to limit the spread of COVID-19, market researcher Springboard said on Monday.It...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021