Earthquake of magnitude 6.3 hits Afghanistan's Fayzabad

An earthquake of magnitude 6.3 on the Richter scale hit Afghanistan's Fayzabad on Friday, informed the National Center for Seismology (NCS). According to the NCS, the quake took place at 10.31 pm today.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:6.3, Occurred on 12-02-2021, 22:31:33 IST, Lat: 38.00 & Long: 73.58, Depth: 74 Km ,Location: 285km ENE of Fayzabad, Afghanistan," NCS tweeted. The Department of Ministry of Earth Sciences Government of India earlier said that the epicentre of the quake was Punjab's Amritsar, however, NCS withdrew the information later.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:6.1, Occurred on 12-02-2021, 22:34:40 IST, Lat: 31.57 & Long: 75.09, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 21km ESE of Amritsar, Punjab," NCS had said in the now-removed tweet. The earthquake tremors felt in parts of Delhi NCR, Jammu and Srinagar too. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)