Jaishankar, Cypriot counterpart appreciate 'upward trajectory' of India-Cyprus ties

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Cypriot counterpart Nikos Christodoulides on Tuesday appreciated the upward trajectory in the bilateral ties between New Delhi and Nicosia, as well as agreed to maintain the momentum of high-level exchanges, economic cooperation and people to people ties.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-02-2021 22:34 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 22:34 IST
Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar said he had a warm meeting with the Cypriot minister.. Image Credit: ANI

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Cypriot counterpart Nikos Christodoulides on Tuesday appreciated the upward trajectory in the bilateral ties between New Delhi and Nicosia, as well as agreed to maintain the momentum of high-level exchanges, economic cooperation and people to people ties. The two ministers had a virtual meeting on Tuesday during which they undertook a detailed review of bilateral ties, according to a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

They also discussed possibilities of cooperation to counter the COVID-19 pandemic were also discussed. Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar said he had a warm meeting with the Cypriot minister.

"A warm virtual meeting with FM @Christodulides of Cyprus. Reaffirmed our deep and historical friendship. Reviewed our bilateral cooperation and discussed major regional and global developments. The conversation reflected our shared perspectives," he tweeted. Both Ministers also discussed a wide range of regional and multilateral issues especially in the context of India's membership in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

"Both Ministers discussed India-EU relations and agreed to work closely in the context of the forthcoming India-EU leaders summit proposed to be held in Portugal in May 2021," the statement read. (ANI)

