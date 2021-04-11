Pakistan registers highest number of Covid-19 deaths in single day in 2021

Pakistan on Sunday recorded the highest number of Covid-19 deaths in a single day in the current year. According to Pakistan's National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), a total of 114 people died from Covid-19 on Saturday.

This is the sixth time in a row that the coronavirus induced deaths crossed the 100 mark in a single day, Geo News reported. With a positivity rate of 10.96 per cent, Pakistan has reported 5,050 infections in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, the active Covid-19 cases in the country reached 73,875.

Amid rising coronavirus cases, Pakistan has extended coronavirus restrictions till April 13. Pakistan's NCOC session concluded that further discussions and decisions on non-pharmaceutical interventions (NPIs) during Ramazan will take place on Monday with a particular focus on the mechanism of their implementation.

The NCOC session also discussed Pakistan's COVID-19 inoculation campaign during Ramazan and said a sufficient quantity of vaccines was scheduled to arrive after mid-April. The NCOC had announced various restrictions across the country a few days earlier, as the third wave of the coronavirus intensified across the country with over 5,000 testings positive for the virus on a single day, multiple times in the past few weeks. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)