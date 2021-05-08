Left Menu

SAJA advises news organisations against using 'India variant' term for new COVID-19 strain

The South Asian Journalists Association (SAJA) is advising news organisations against using the term 'India variant' or 'Indian variant', while describing the new strain of COVID-19 that reportedly originated out of India.

ANI | New York | Updated: 08-05-2021 07:09 IST | Created: 08-05-2021 07:09 IST
SAJA advises news organisations against using 'India variant' term for new COVID-19 strain
South Asian Journalists Association (Source: SAJA/Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

The South Asian Journalists Association (SAJA) is advising news organisations against using the term 'India variant' or 'Indian variant', while describing the new strain of COVID-19 that reportedly originated out of India. In a statement, the association said that its guidance is in keeping with best practices issued in 2015 by the World Health Organisation (WHO), which warns that the naming of diseases, viruses or variants after the countries from which they originate could stigmatise the people living there.

"Over the years, certain disease names have provoked verbal, physical or social backlash against members of specific religious or ethnic groups. The most recent example is COVID-19, which was first detected in Wuhan, China. Health experts and advocates have directly connected terms like the "China virus" or "Wuhan virus" to the recent increase in hate crimes against Asian Americans," the SAJA said. The association encouraged journalists to exercise care in their ongoing coverage of the coronavirus surge in India and said it was available to foster fair and accurate coverage of the South Asian community.

"SAJA recommends applying the same guidance to any current or future variants of the coronavirus," it said. B.1.617, known as the 'double mutant' -- this name comes from two notable mutations found in other variants that appeared together for the first time in this new strain and first detected in western parts of India, the letter stated.

At present, B.1.617 and B.1 are the major strains identified from the samples of south India from the positives of the April month data, which is very infectious and is also spreading in the younger age groups apart from the adults. With a total of 4,14,188 new COVID-19 cases being recorded in the last 24 hours, India again reported its highest single-day spike on the second consecutive day. With this, the cumulative count of cases in the country reached 2,14,91,598, informed the Union Health Ministry.

The country registered 3,915 new COVID-related deaths which took the total death toll in the country further up to 2,34,083. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Broadway to light up again in September; Coldplay beam up new single "Higher Power" to space and more

Science News Roundup: Virgin Orbit among new operators for Brazil's Alcântara spaceport; Virgin Hyperloop shows off the future and more

Google announces new Works With Chromebook docking stations

Health News Roundup: EU regulator reviews reports of rare nerve disorder after AstraZeneca; Some Americans hesitate to shed masks despite and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Hyderabad-based startup aims to save lives with affordable, portable oxygenerator

Amid the shortage of medical oxygen in several parts of the country due to the second wave of COVID outbreak, the Hyderabad-based startup The Phi Factory is aiming to save lives through its innovative and affordable portable oxygenerator. S...

Indian-American group deploys volunteer response team for vaccination in Philadelphia: FEMA

An Indian-American non-profit organisation has deployed a volunteer response team to support a vaccination centre in Philadelphia that administers up to 6,000 doses of the anti-COVID vaccine each day, a federal agency has said.The Federal E...

IAS Officers' Association writes to K'taka CM over mishandling of its member, demands action

The IAS Officers Association of Karnataka wrote to Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday demanding action and an FIR against those found guilty for manhandling and abusing IAS officer V Yashavantha in public on April 30. In the letter, th...

Chandrababu Naidu calls for immediate universal COVID-19 vaccination

TDP chief and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday expressed concern that one by one, all sections of society were becoming vulnerable to COVID-19 because of the emergence of more dangerous variants in due course. Addressing ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021