Issues including food security, humanitarian logistics discussed at G20 meet: EAM
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that during the 3-day G20 foreign ministers meeting, several issues were addressed including multilateralism and governance, Africa, food security, humanitarian logistics.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that during the 3-day G20 foreign ministers meeting, several issues were addressed including multilateralism and governance, Africa, food security, humanitarian logistics. The External Affairs Minister had held bilateral meetings with 14 Ministers and five heads of International organisations.
"3 days at the G20 Foreign and Development Ministers Meeting. Addressed the sessions on: Multilateralism & Governance, Africa, Food security, Humanitarian Logistics. Bilateral meetings with 14 Ministers and 5 Heads of International Organisations," Jaishankar tweeted. "In these difficult times, the world recognises India's relevance to economic recovery, food security, climate action, vaccine production and digital delivery," he said further in the tweet.
Jaishankar, who is in Italy for the G20 ministerial meetings also met his counterparts from Britain, Japan, Canada, Saudi Arabia, Italy, Mexico and the EU. The G20 is an inter-governmental forum comprising 19 countries and the European Union.Italy holds the Presidency of the G20 at present. The Foreign Affairs Ministers' Meeting is one of the ministerial meetings organized as part of the G20 Leaders Summit 2021. (ANI)
