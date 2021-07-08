Left Menu

Consistent policy of India to treat Dalai Lama as honoured guest, respected religious leader: MEA

India on Thursday said that it has a consistent policy to treat Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama as an honoured guest.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2021 20:45 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 20:45 IST
Consistent policy of India to treat Dalai Lama as honoured guest, respected religious leader: MEA
Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi during a weekly press briefing.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India on Thursday said that it has a consistent policy to treat Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama as an honoured guest. The remarks by MEA came two days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi telephoned Dalai Lama on his 86th birthday on July 6. The Prime Minister's move to call Dalai Lama was seen by many observers in the context of India's rough relationship with China.

PM Modi last had public contact with Dalai Lama in 2015. It is the first time PM tweeted his greetings to Dalai lama. However, reiterating the official position in response to a query, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, "It is the consistent policy of the Government of India to treat his holiness Dalai Lama as an honoured guest in India and respected religious leader who enjoys a large following in India. His Holiness' birthday is celebrated by many of his followers in India and abroad."

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang also greeted Dalai Lama on his birthday. Both the states have borders with China. Beijing views the Tibetan spiritual leader as a separatist. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
All ports making their contributions in fight against COVID through CSR activities: Mandaviya

All ports making their contributions in fight against COVID through CSR acti...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Germany to donate all remaining AstraZeneca vaccines in Aug; COVID Delta variant could ruin summer, French government warns and more

Health News Roundup: Germany to donate all remaining AstraZeneca vaccines in...

 Global
3
Over 90 held in fake call centres bust in Delhi

Over 90 held in fake call centres bust in Delhi

 India
4
At 42 %, ‘Finance’ most popular specialisation among GenZ MBA aspirants

At 42 %, ‘Finance’ most popular specialisation among GenZ MBA aspirants

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021