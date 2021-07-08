India, Guinea Bissau hold delegation-level talks; review bilateral, international issues

On the first-ever bilateral visit from India to Guinea Bissau (GB), Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Secretary (Economic Relations) Rahul Chhabra undertook a comprehensive review of bilateral, and international issues, the MEA said on Thursday. During his visit on July 5-6, Chhabra called on President Umaro Sissoco Embalo; Deputy Prime Minister Soares Sambu, held delegation-level discussions with Ude Fati, Secretary of State for international cooperation in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. He also interacted with prominent members of the Indian community.

An MEA release said both sides took stock of exchanges of bilateral visits, holding of Joint Commission and FOC meetings, bilateral trade and investment, development partnership, capacity building, people to people to linkages and opening of resident missions, regional and global issues. Both sides noted with appreciation their cooperation on COVID-19 related issues including supply of medicines and made in India vaccines under COVAX initiative.

Advertisement

Bilateral relations between India and Guinea Bissau are warm and friendly and are poised to grow in the times ahead. The present bilateral trade of USD 135 million is below potential and there is considerable scope for higher growth. India imports close to 90 per cent of Guinea Bissau's raw cashew nuts and is the biggest export partner of Guinea Bissau. Both sides noted to expand trade basket, organization of business delegations and roadshows, both in-person and virtual platforms. India has extended developmental assistance to GB worth over USD 25 million under lines of credit. India continues to extend capacity-building support with scholarships, skill development training under ITEC, MEA added.

The talks were held in a friendly and cordial atmosphere. Both sides agreed to exchange bilateral visits at regular intervals. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)