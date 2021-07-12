Left Menu

Australia ends its 20-year presence in Afghanistan, pulls out forces

Australia has brought back its supporting forces from Afghanistan amid the competition of US mission by end of August in the war-torn country, ending its 20-year presence.

ANI | Victoria | Updated: 12-07-2021 10:26 IST | Created: 12-07-2021 10:26 IST
Australia ends its 20-year presence in Afghanistan, pulls out forces
Bagram Air Base (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australia has brought back its supporting forces from Afghanistan amid the competition of US mission by end of August in the war-torn country, ending its 20-year presence. "Australia's last supporting forces have been brought back to Australia," Australian Defence Minister Peter Dutton said, Khaama Press reported quoting Sky News.

It continues to report that Dutton has emphasised that their military mission is ended in coordination with the US and will take part in any other campaign led by the United States. The country recently had only 80 troops who were commissioned for protecting the Kabul-based embassy and for carrying out diplomatic missions.

In April this year, Australia had announced to pull out all its troops as the US decided to end its military engagement by September 11 the date which has been changed to August 31, Khaama Press said further. Australia had deployed 38 thousand men in uniform from which 41 had been killed and its aerial forces have left Afghanistan back in 2013.

Earlier, several countries including Germany and China had also withdrawn their contingent of its troops from Afghanistan. On Sunday, India has evacuated some of the Indian embassy staff from Kandahar.

Considering that the complete withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan will end soon, the Taliban have been capturing newer districts and areas at a lightning speed and the Afghan government forces are also fleeing from a number of places there. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart risks, says WHO; U.S. administers nearly 333.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart ris...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Russia reports 25,033 new COVID-19 cases, 749 deaths; Australia reports first 2021 local COVID-19 death and more

Health News Roundup: Russia reports 25,033 new COVID-19 cases, 749 deaths; A...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos, and Musk - three space tourism pioneers; Billionaire Branson set to fly to space aboard Virgin Galactic rocket plane and more

Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos, and Musk - three space touris...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Unvaccinated Belgian woman contracted two COVID variants simultaneously; U.S. administers nearly 333.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Unvaccinated Belgian woman contracted two COVID variant...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021