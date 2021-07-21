US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman to visit China on July 25-26

Amid heightened tensions between Washington and Beijing, US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman will visit China on July 25-26, informed US Department of State on Wednesday. During the visit, Sherman will meet Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and others officials in the northeastern city of Tianjin.

"These discussions are part of ongoing US efforts to hold candid exchanges with Chinese officials to advance US interests and values and to responsibly manage the relationship," the US Department of State said in a statement. "The Deputy Secretary will discuss areas where we have serious concerns about China actions, as well as areas where our interests align," the statement added.

Deputy Secretary of State will also visit Oman on July 27. In Oman, Sherman will meet with Deputy Foreign Minister Sheikh Khalifa Al Harthy to discuss advancing peace and security in the region and the shared commitment to bolstering the US-Oman bilateral relationship. (ANI)

