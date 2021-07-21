Left Menu

US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman to visit China on July 25-26

Amid heightened tensions between Washington and Beijing, US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman will visit China on July 25-26, informed US Department of State on Wednesday.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 21-07-2021 19:18 IST | Created: 21-07-2021 19:18 IST
US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman to visit China on July 25-26
US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman (Photo Credit: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Amid heightened tensions between Washington and Beijing, US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman will visit China on July 25-26, informed US Department of State on Wednesday. During the visit, Sherman will meet Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and others officials in the northeastern city of Tianjin.

"These discussions are part of ongoing US efforts to hold candid exchanges with Chinese officials to advance US interests and values and to responsibly manage the relationship," the US Department of State said in a statement. "The Deputy Secretary will discuss areas where we have serious concerns about China actions, as well as areas where our interests align," the statement added.

Deputy Secretary of State will also visit Oman on July 27. In Oman, Sherman will meet with Deputy Foreign Minister Sheikh Khalifa Al Harthy to discuss advancing peace and security in the region and the shared commitment to bolstering the US-Oman bilateral relationship. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-UK's BT takes multi-million pound stake in cyber firm Safe Security

EXCLUSIVE-UK's BT takes multi-million pound stake in cyber firm Safe Securit...

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: Catalent plans $100 million expansion at vaccine plant in Italy; Olympics-WHO head Tedros backs Tokyo Games amid pandemic and more

Health News Roundup: Catalent plans $100 million expansion at vaccine plant ...

 Global
3
IOC, GAIL may buy shares if open offer for Petronet, IGL gets triggered

IOC, GAIL may buy shares if open offer for Petronet, IGL gets triggered

 India
4
Belgium's National Day: Google honors heroes working on pandemic, flood disasters

Belgium's National Day: Google honors heroes working on pandemic, flood disa...

 Belgium

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021