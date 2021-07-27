Left Menu

North, South Korea agree to restore severed communication links

North and South Korea restored their cross-border communication lines that had been severed for over a year, the South Korean presidential office said on Tuesday.

ANI | Seoul | Updated: 27-07-2021 09:27 IST
  • South Korea

North and South Korea restored their cross-border communication lines that had been severed for over a year, the South Korean presidential office said on Tuesday. An official statement said that the two Koreas decided to resume their direct communication hotlines as of 10:00 am local time.

This comes 13 months after North Korea cut off all communication lines with South Korea in protest over Seoul's supposed failure to stop activists from sending anti-Pyongyang propaganda leaflets into the communist nation, Yonhap reported. Since June last year, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) cut off ties in protest against Seoul's inability to stop civic activists from sending anti-Pyongyang propaganda leaflets into the DPRK.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in and DPRK leader Kim Jong Un have exchanged personal letters several times since April to communicate about issues on the restored inter-Korean relations, the statement said. Moon and Kim agreed first to restore the severed inter-Korean communication lines, the statement read. The two leaders also agreed to restore mutual trust and enhance inter-Korean ties at the earliest.

Seoul said the resumed inter-Korean communication lines would play a positive role in the improvement and the development of inter-Korean relations. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

