6 dead in east China factory fire

Atleast six people have been confirmed dead in a fire that broke out at a factory in east China's Zhejiang Province. The fire broke out around 4 pm in a sponge maker in Jiashan County, Xinhua reported.

The person in charge of the company has been detained by police. The cause of the fire is under investigation. (ANI)

