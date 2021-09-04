Left Menu

Pakistan: 4 people electrocuted in Karachi amid heavy rains

At least four people were electrocuted in Karachi as heavy rains lashed the city on Friday.

ANI | Karachi | Updated: 04-09-2021 17:08 IST | Created: 04-09-2021 17:08 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

At least four people were electrocuted in Karachi as heavy rains lashed the city on Friday. Rescue sources said that a 4-year-old girl named Tania died of electrocution when she was playing outside her house amid rain in the Shah Rasool Colony area of Clifton. While three others died of electrocution in Baldia Town, Light House and Sharifabad areas, said the rescue sources, reported Geo News.

Moderate to heavy showers are expected in the metropolis till this evening, said Pakistan Meteorological Department. PAF Base Faisal receives the highest amount of rainfall where around 69 millimetres of rain was recorded.

Immediately after the rain started, power outages were reported in multiple areas of the city, reported Geo News. Massive traffic jams were also reported. Rainwater accumulated at different locations of the city. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

