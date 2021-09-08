Pakistan reports 83 COVID-19 deaths in last 24 hours
Pakistan reported 83 deaths due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, according to Pakistan's National Command and Operation Centre data.
Pakistan reported 83 deaths due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, according to Pakistan's National Command and Operation Centre data. Fresh 3,902 cases of COVID-19 were reported in Pakistan after 60,537 tests of COVID-19 were conducted across the country in the last 24 hours, said NCOC data.
The positivity rate increased to 6.44 per cent, as compared to yesterday's 6.33 per cent. Pakistan reported a total of 12,35,645 COVID-19 vaccination administered in the last 24 hours, and the total number of vaccination till now stands at 6,45,54,859, said NCOC data. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
