Left Menu

Lt Gen Azhar Abbas made Pak army's Chief of General Staff

In a major reshuffle in the Pakistan army, Lt Gen Azhar Abbas has been named as the army's next Chief of General Staff (CGS).

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 08-09-2021 17:01 IST | Created: 08-09-2021 17:01 IST
Lt Gen Azhar Abbas made Pak army's Chief of General Staff
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a major reshuffle in the Pakistan army, Lt Gen Azhar Abbas has been named as the army's next Chief of General Staff (CGS). Gen Abbas appointee would be the 35th CGS of the army, which is considered as the most influential position within the Pak army after the army chief, Dawn newspaper reported. Gen Abbas replaces Lt Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza.

According to Dawn's report, the post is assigned operational and intelligence matters at the General Headquarters with directorates of Military Operations and Military Intelligence falling under his ambit. The new appointee is from the Baloch Regiment, an infantry regiment of the Pakistan Army. Previously, Gen Abbas served as commandant of the Infantry School, Quetta, and remained personal secretary to the then-army chief, Gen Raheel Sharif.

Separately, Lt Gen Waseem Ashraf, who was commander of Corps-II Multan and the Southern Command, has been transferred and posted as Director-General of the Joint Staff Headquarters. Meanwhile, Lt Gen Chiragh Haider would replace Gen Ashraf at Multan Corps. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activities against Delta-study; UK announces extra 5.4 billion pounds for NHS COVID response and more

Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activiti...

 Global
2
COVID infections may give more potent immunity than vaccines – but that doesn’t mean you should try to catch it

COVID infections may give more potent immunity than vaccines – but that does...

 Sweden
3
NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

 Global
4
Study reveals tiger sharks are social creatures

Study reveals tiger sharks are social creatures

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021