Southeastern China reports new COVID-19 outbreak
China's southeastern Fujian province on Sunday registered 20 new COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission (NHC) said.
China's southeastern Fujian province on Sunday registered 20 new COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission (NHC) said. In a statement, NHC said, "Twenty indigenous cases in Fujian, 19 in Putian and 1 in Quanzhou, including 1 confirmed case converting from an asymptomatic case."
In total, China on Sunday reported 46 new cases coronavirus cases. So far, National Health Commission had received reports of 95,199 total confirmed cases and 4,636 deaths.
"11,70,339 people had been identified as having had close contact with infected patients. 12,140 were still under medical observation," NHC added. Nearly 883 people who had had close contact with infected patients were freed from medical observation. In China, for a long time, most confirmed cases were the ones brought to the country by travellers from abroad. But a mid-July outbreak in the city of Nanjing spread to several other cities. (ANI)
