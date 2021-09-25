We must ensure no country tries to take advantage of Afghan situation for selfish interests': PM Modi's veiled dig at Pakistan

In a veiled reference to Pakistan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday called on the international community to ensure that no country tries to take advantage of the delicate situation in Afghanistan and use it for its own selfish interests. In his address at the United Nations General Assembly, Prime Minister Modi said that countries that are using terrorism as a "political tool" must understand that terrorism is an equally big threat to them.

Prime Minister Modi touched upon a slew of issues including terrorism and Afghanistan in his address. He emphasised that women, children and minorities in Afghanistan need help. "We also need to ensure that no country tries to take advantage of the delicate situation in Afghanistan and use it for its own selfish interests. At this time, the people of Afghanistan, women and children, minorities need help. We must fulfil our duties by providing them with help," said PM Modi.

Afghanistan plunged into crisis last month after the Taliban seized control of the war-torn country. Pakistan has been covertly and overtly supporting the Taliban. The Prime Minister said that the world must ensure sure that the land of Afghanistan must not be used to spread terrorism and terrorist attacks. "We must be stay alert that no one should make use of the delicate situation in Afghanistan as a tool for their own use," he said.

Prime Minister explained that India's diversity is the identity of its strong democracy. "It is a country that has dozens of languages and hundreds of dialects, different lifestyles and cuisine. This is the best example of a vibrant democracy. "Prime Minister, during his address, also invited the global manufacturers of COVID-19 vaccines to come and make vaccines in India, stressing that the country's "faith is to serve people".

"Understanding its responsibility towards humanity, India started giving vaccines to the needy in the world. I, invite the global manufacturers of vaccines to come and make the vaccine in India," PM Modi said. He also paid tribute to all those who have lost their lives in the deadly COVID-19 pandemic. (ANI)

