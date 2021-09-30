Left Menu

Permanent Representative and Ambassador of India to United Nations TS Tirumurti on Wednesday (local time) received External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at the Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations in New York.

ANI | New York | Updated: 30-09-2021 09:48 IST | Created: 30-09-2021 09:48 IST
Tirumurti welcomes Jaishankar in New York. Image Credit: ANI
Permanent Representative and Ambassador of India to United Nations TS Tirumurti on Wednesday (local time) received External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at the Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations in New York. "Delighted to receive External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at our Mission India at UN, NY this afternoon," Tirumurti said in a tweet.

"Thank him for meeting all our officials, encouraging them on their work and sharing his thoughts on our engagement with the United Nations, especially UN Security Council," he added. Meanwhile, India is taking a firm stand against terrorism in the UNSC meetings.

Earlier on September 27, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla had also expressed that India is committed to the goal of a nuclear-weapons-free world and complete elimination of nuclear weapons from the world. (ANI)

