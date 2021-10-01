Responding to China's white paper, CTA releases book titled 'Tibet: 70 years of occupation and oppression'

The Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) has released a book titled 'Tibet: 70 years of occupation and oppression' in response to the white paper issued by the Chinese government in May, CTA president Penpa Tsering said on Thursday. Addressing media people here, Tsering said, "We are releasing this response to the white paper issued by the Chinese government on May 23. The white paper was titled '70 years of liberation' and the response to this white paper is titled 'Tibet: 70 years of occupation and oppression and there is nothing to celebrate."

"Some of the sections which are normally covered by the Chinese government are on the historical status of Tibet through which they try to legitimise their occupation of Tibet and there is nothing much new about the historical status," he added. Elaborating on the book, Tsering said that "we have outlined the factual historical chronology of Chinese claims and our counterclaims as what is not right in Chinese narrative".

"Then we have also covered the section whereby we are saying that it's not 70 years of liberation but 70 years of suppression and oppression," Tsering said, adding, "so based on that peaceful liberation is just a disguise either to lure or to misinform the Chinese public as well as the international community." Referring to the book, he said that "we have covered one chapter of China's education policy inside Tibet which results in the marginalization of the Tibetan language thereby destroying the Tibetan identity".

Stressing that there is surveillance in monasteries in terms of controlling the movement of Tibetans, Tsering stressed, "The number of monks and nuns are decreasing in monasteries including the issues about reincarnation and there is one issue of human rights violation.A chapter also covers China's claims on the environment." (ANI)

