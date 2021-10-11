Left Menu

Serbian President's life still in danger due to fight against drug mafia: Minister

The life of Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic is still in danger due to the fight against the drug mafia and the recent exposure of a dangerous criminal group, Internal Affairs Minister Aleksandar Vulin said in an interview with Sputnik.

ANI | Belgrade | Updated: 11-10-2021 14:03 IST
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic (File pic). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Serbia

"We have exposed a big, violent and highly dangerous group. The number of murders it committed remains uncertain, charges so far include seven murders, and I am sure that more will be disclosed during the probe," Vulin said.

Some of the criminal group leaders are still on the run, including Radoje Zvicer, the head of the Kavach drug clan from Montenegro, Vulin added. "So, President Vucic's safety is under threat. Each of these drug bosses understands that if the internal affairs minister is killed he will be replaced through the parliament in a month or two. And if Vucic is killed, this means a political personality will be killed who guarantees Serbia's political stability, who unites political forces around him and who holds the absolute trust of most of the Serbian citizens," Vulin noted. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

