Resurgence of TTP's terror activities raises concern over Pak stability: Think tank

The strong resurgence of Pakistani Taliban's terror activities soon after the Taliban's takeover in Afghanistan is raising new concerns about Pakistan's overall stability, including the security of its nuclear arsenal, said a Canada-based think tank. According to an article in International Forum for Rights and Security (IFFRAS), Pakistan efforts to pressurise the Taliban to ensure that the TTP is not allowed any sanctuary in Afghanistan, have failed to yield any visible results.

In recent times, the Pakistani Taliban has carried out multiple attacks in Pakistan. A ceasefire between Pakistan's government and Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) announced on October 1 has fallen apart in days as fears rise about the al Qaeda-linked group's true agenda, the think tank said.

TTP, a conglomerate of ethnic Pashtun Islamist militant groups, operates from Pakistan's north-western tribal area of North Waziristan and has been fighting the Pakistani state in various forms since 2007. "Despite massive military operations against the TTP by the Pakistan military and US 'droning', this global jihadi organization of anti-Pak orientation has survived. It has intensified offensive against the government forces across the border ringing the first alarm bells that terror outfits are leveraging the Taliban's takeover in Afghanistan to launch cross-border attacks," the think tank added.

Pakistan is putting pressure on the Taliban to ensure that TTP is not allowed any sanctuary in Afghanistan from which to operate against Pakistan, said the think tank "But it has so far failed to yield any visible results. The Taliban's inaction and the resurgence in TTP terror attacks have caused the Pakistan army to order a crackdown on the TTP's sleeper cells in the remote tribal region near the Pakistan-Afghanistan border," it said

"The strong resurgence of TTP's terror activities so soon after the Taliban's takeover in Afghanistan is raising new concerns about Pakistan's overall stability, including the security of its nuclear arsenal," it added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)