Tibetan women raise awareness about domestic violence, emphasise 'Abuse is not an excuse'

Carrying banners and wearing T-shirts with slogans such as 'Silence protects violence' and 'Abuse is not an excuse', Tibetan women organised an event to create awareness about domestic violence in Dharamsala on Sunday.

ANI | Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 24-10-2021 22:43 IST | Created: 24-10-2021 22:43 IST
Tibetan women raise awareness about domestic violence, emphasise 'Abuse is not an excuse'
Tibetan women spreading awareness on domestic violence. (ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Carrying banners and wearing T-shirts with slogans such as 'Silence protects violence' and 'Abuse is not an excuse', Tibetan women organised an event to create awareness about domestic violence in Dharamsala on Sunday. Women Empowerment Desk of Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) of Tibetan government-in-exile and Tibetan Women's Association (TWA) jointly organised the campaign in Mcloedganj Main Square in Dharamshala.

The demonstrators wore T-shirts with messages like - "House, where women are unsafe, is not a home", "Abuse is not an excuse." They also carried banners like - "Your story is your strength, speak out and stand up. Silence protects violence", "Break the silence, get involved, save a friend, save a life, empower and free a human being", "Use your words, not fists" and "Abuse is not love, abuse is about control".

Tsering Kyi, spokesperson of Women Empowerment Desk of CTA said, "October is domestic violence awareness month that is usually celebrated in North America. This issue is something very important for us. So, we are very glad to raise awareness on this issue and moreover to tell people not to be silent on this issue." Kelsang Dolma, General Secretary of TWA said, "We are here for this event to break the silence and tell people to raise their voice against it."

Shradha, a visitor said, "I am here for a trip and I am happy to see that they are holding this great event as it's a need of the time. I wrote a message in my native language which means when a girl is educated that ensures the progress of the society which is the need of the nation." Rhia, another visitor said, "I am glad to see this campaign. Men need to understand something. It's a need, it's not a want. We want change and we expect change." (ANI)

