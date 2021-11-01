Left Menu

Sunjay Sudhir appointed India's Ambassdor to UAE

Indian Ambassador in the Maldives, Sunjay Sudhir, has been appointed as the country's next envoy to the United Arab Emirates, the Ministry of External Affairs informed on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-11-2021 16:42 IST | Created: 01-11-2021 16:42 IST
Sunjay Sudhir appointed India's Ambassdor to UAE
Indian Ambassador in the Maldives, Sunjay Sudhir,. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian Ambassador in the Maldives, Sunjay Sudhir, has been appointed as the country's next envoy to the United Arab Emirates, the Ministry of External Affairs informed on Monday. He is expected to take up the assignment shortly, the MEA said.

Sudhir, a 1993 Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer, was appointed as envoy to Maldives in 2019. "Sunjay Sudhir (IFS: 1993), presently Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Republic of Maldives," the statement read. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Leaky gut syndrome in elderly can be improved by polyphenol-rich diets: Study

Leaky gut syndrome in elderly can be improved by polyphenol-rich diets: Stud...

 Spain
2
Longest-serving Indian-origin octogenarian prison executioner passes away in Singapore

Longest-serving Indian-origin octogenarian prison executioner passes away in...

 Singapore
3
Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issues

Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issu...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Eleven states sue U.S. government over vaccine mandate for federal contractors; Britain sending millions more COVID doses to developing nations and more

Health News Roundup: Eleven states sue U.S. government over vaccine mandate ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021