Sunjay Sudhir appointed India's Ambassdor to UAE

Indian Ambassador in the Maldives, Sunjay Sudhir, has been appointed as the country's next envoy to the United Arab Emirates, the Ministry of External Affairs informed on Monday. He is expected to take up the assignment shortly, the MEA said.

Sudhir, a 1993 Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer, was appointed as envoy to Maldives in 2019. "Sunjay Sudhir (IFS: 1993), presently Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Republic of Maldives," the statement read. (ANI)

