Left Menu

Delhi: Nepal embassy organises 'Deusi Bhailo' program to celebrate Diwali, Tihar

On the twin occasions of Diwali and Nepalese festival of Tihar, the Embassy of Nepal based in New Delhi organised the 'Deusi Bhailo' program at the embassy on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2021 22:56 IST | Created: 05-11-2021 22:56 IST
Delhi: Nepal embassy organises 'Deusi Bhailo' program to celebrate Diwali, Tihar
The Nepal embassy in Delhi organised 'Deusi Bhailo' program on Friday.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On the twin occasions of Diwali and Nepalese festival of Tihar, the Embassy of Nepal based in New Delhi organised the 'Deusi Bhailo' program at the embassy on Friday. Deusi-Bhailo is a tradition that is celebrated on the third and fourth days of the Tihar festival.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, nine groups of about 20-30 people were allowed to come to the Embassy. Each group was given half an hour time to perform their songs and dances, the Embassy of Nepal informed in a statement.

As per the tradition, the Deusi-Bhailo songs and dances are performed by males and females in groups. Extending a warm welcome, Charge" d Affaires Ram Prasad Subedi said that the 'Deusi Bhailo' program would contribute to promoting Nepali culture in India and to further strengthen Indo-Nepalese cultural relations, the embassy informed.

As per the Nepali tradition, the groups travel to different homes and perform these dances and songs and extend their blessings to the owner of the houses. In return, the houses offer money, fruits, sel roti (a traditional homemade ring-shaped sweet rice bread popular in Nepal and the Kumaon region of India), cakes etc to the groups.

The Embassy hosted 9 different groups representing various Nepali communities based in and around New Delhi. Deusi and Bhailo songs and dances are also performed in various parts of India, including Sikkim and Darjeeling.

The Embassy also offered cash, sel rotis, fruits and sweets to the Deusi-Bhailo group. The program is expected to contribute to strengthening cultural relations Between Nepal and India, the embassy said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: The cost of coal in South Africa: dirty skies, sick kids; Europe faces real threat of COVID-19 resurgence, COVID cases break records across Europe as winter takes hold and more

Health News Roundup: The cost of coal in South Africa: dirty skies, sick kid...

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008295 update for Insiders

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008295 update for Insiders

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of tons

Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of...

 Global
4
Poland's daily COVID cases top 15,000 for first time since April

Poland's daily COVID cases top 15,000 for first time since April

 Poland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021