Trilateral exercise 'Dosti' between navies of India, Maldives, Sri Lanka is underway

The 15th edition of the Maldives, India, and Sri Lanka biennial Trilateral Exercise 'Dosti' is underway in the Maldives from November 20 to November 24, according to an official release on Monday.

ANI | Male | Updated: 22-11-2021 22:07 IST | Created: 22-11-2021 22:07 IST
The 15th edition of the Maldives, India, and Sri Lanka biennial Trilateral Exercise 'Dosti' is underway in the Maldives from November 20 to November 24, according to an official release on Monday. According to the release, Indian Coast Guard vessels, ICGS Vajra, ICGS Apoorva and, Sri Lanka Coast Guard, SLCGS Suraksha have arrived in the Maldives for the exercise. Notably, this year marks 30 years since the initiation of the exercise.

"The aim of India-Maldives-Sri Lanka Tri-Lateral Exercise 'DOSTI' is to further fortify the friendship, enhance the mutual operational capability, and exercise interoperability and to build cooperation between the Coast Guards of Maldives, India and Sri Lanka," said the release. It further stated that exercises carried out over the past ten years have focused on exercises and drills on providing assistance in sea accidents, eliminating sea pollution, and the Coast Guard's procedure and conduct during situations such as oil spills.

Exercise Dosti was initiated in 1991, between the Indian and Maldives Coast Guard. Sri Lanka joined the exercise for the first time in 2012, the release added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

