Two Pakistani soldiers killed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province

Two Pakistani soldiers were killed in a check post in northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Xinhua News reported citing army statement on Saturday.

The attack triggered off an intense exchange of fire in which the two soldiers were killed, the statement said.

"Search of the area is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found," it added, according to Xinhua News Agency. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)