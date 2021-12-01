Left Menu

Saudi Arabia to reopen embassy in Kabul

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has decided to reopen its embassy in Kabul, local media reported citing Afghanistan foreign ministry on Wednesday.

01-12-2021
  • Afghanistan

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has decided to reopen its embassy in Kabul, local media reported citing Afghanistan foreign ministry on Wednesday. Khaama Press reported that Saudi Arabia has sent a 14-member team of their embassy to Kabul and the country's embassy will soon be reopened here in the Afghan capital.

According to the ministry statement cited by the Afghan media, Saudi Arabian diplomats have arrived in Kabul on November 30 and are intended to resume consular services. Almost all the foreign embassies were shut after the collapse of the previous Afghan government and the Taliban's recapture.

Earlier, Germany had announced to re-open their embassy in Kabul. Saudi Arabia has appealed to members of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to convene an extraordinary meeting on the worsening humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

As reported by Saudi Press Agency, the Saudi officials on Monday reiterated that millions of Afghans face an amplifying humanitarian crisis this winter and are in dire need of assistance and aid, reported TOLOnews. Afghanistan and the people of the country are facing the brunt in the form of humanitarian crisis and a complete economic collapse since the Taliban took over.

