Lithuania recalls envoy to China for consultations amid tensions over Taiwan

Lithuania has announced that it had recalled its top diplomat in China for consultations and that the embassy in Beijing would operate remotely. Ties between the two countries soured this year after the Lithuanian government allowed Taiwan to open a representative office in the country. Back in August, China recalled its ambassador from Vilnius, to which Lithuania responded reciprocally in September.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs informs that Lithuania's Charge d'affaires ad interim in China Audra Ciapiene returns to Vilnius for consultations," the country said in a statement on Wednesday, as quoted by Sputnik. The Lithuanian ministry said consular services to Lithuanians in China would be provided remotely and in "limited capacity." Lithuania is open to talk with China on a mutually beneficial arrangement, it added.

Recently, reports emerged that Lithuanian companies are facing problems with customs clearance in Chinese ports after China allegedly deleted Lithuania from its customs systems. Lithuania -- the European nation which has been strengthening ties with Taiwan -- has been reportedly removed from China's custom's registry in retaliation for warming ties with Taipei.

The move has left many Lithuanian goods stranded at sea. "Lithuania has been crossed out, it seems that there's no such country in China's customs system," President of the Lithuanian Confederation of Industrialists Vidmantas Janulevicius said. (ANI)

